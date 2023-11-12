Newsmaker
'Port chaos puts fruit exports at risk'
Major overseas markets look elsewhere as delays hit quality of produce
12 November 2023 - 06:37
The dysfunctional state of Cape Town's port is trashing South Africa's hard-won reputation as a reliable supplier of high quality fruit and endangering its lucrative overseas markets, says Fhumulani Ratshitanga, CEO of Fruit South Africa, which represents the country's fresh fruit producers and exporters.
“We were in the UK and Germany in late September and in all the meetings we had with different retailers logistics came up as the major issue of concern to the markets. Every single person we spoke to raised this as their most serious concern...
