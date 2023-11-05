State cost-cutting ‘will come after Sona’
Policy expected to get pushback from cabinet ministers and heavyweights in the ANC
05 November 2023 - 06:16
The long-promised reconfiguration of the state will gather significant pace after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) next year, National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse told Business Times this week.
He said the Treasury, the Presidency and the department of public service & administration (DPSA) were working with the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation (DPME) on a template for a cabinet with reduced costs and enhanced efficiencies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.