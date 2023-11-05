Big Read
‘Glacial’ red tape hobbles search for new mineral lodes
One analyst predicts a 16-year wait before the backlog of applications for mining rights is cleared
05 November 2023 - 06:20
A year after the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) unveiled a plan to capture 5% of global exploration expenditure within five years, the backlog of mining, prospecting and permit applications stands at more than 5,000.
A cadastral system — an online mining rights application tool — is still not up and running despite promises by the department and the identification of a successful bidder...
