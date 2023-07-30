Doll! 'Barbie' is putting cinemas and toy stores in the pink
30 July 2023 - 09:29
The frenzy surrounding Barbie has seen local cinema groups Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor recording their highest attendance post-Covid.
The film, based on the popular doll created by American Ruth Handler, opened worldwide on July 21, raking tens of millions of dollars. ..
