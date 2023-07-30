CNA staff suffer as bosses clash
Workers’ pension fund and UIF contributions remain unpaid amid fraud allegations as the company crashes
30 July 2023 - 09:34
Less than two years after rescuing CNA from collapse, its owners are at loggerheads with employees over unpaid pensions, unemployment insurance fund (UIF) contributions and debt repayments.
Interviews with staff, directors and a funder have also revealed allegations of fraud at the 127-year-old business that has now virtually ceased to exist. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.