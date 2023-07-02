It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
Imagine ultrasmart container ports where a 5G network is deployed to remote-control gantry cranes and seamlessly transfers shipping containers from freight trains onto ships, and vice versa.
Imagine a flexible factory production line powered by a private 5G network able to quickly change configuration to a Lego-style-assembly work island that can reduce production times from more than a week to a few hours, and cut down investment in the production line by as much as 40%. ..
The Big Read
Africa is being left behind in 5G revolution
The continent is still battling to roll out 4G, which will see it miss out on ultrasmart industrial production transformation
