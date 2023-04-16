Business

Atomic ‘angst’ over? Germany closes last nuclear plants

16 April 2023 - 06:41 Agency Staff

Germany pulled the plug on its last three nuclear power stations this weekend, ending a six-decade programme that spawned one of Europe's strongest protest movements but saw a brief reprieve due to the Ukraine war.

The smoking towers of Isar II, Emsland and Neckarwestheim II reactors were shut forever yesterday as Berlin enacted its plan for fully renewable electricity generation by 2035...

