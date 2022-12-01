Market data including bonds and fuel prices
State-owned Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) insists that the auction of its slots to private players is a success even though only one out of an initial 19 interested companies made the shortlist for the bid-evaluation process.
The private sector’s muted response to the project, which sought to entice private players to operate trains on TFR’s network, is seen as a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda for state-owned enterprises announced earlier this year. Bringing private operators into SA’s rail network is one of the key areas of structural reform the government has identified in its overhaul of the economy, to boost investment and job creation...
Transnet fluffs its bid for private partners
Only one bidder, Traxtion Sheltam, has met the criteria to be allowed access to Transnet Freight Rail’s rail network
