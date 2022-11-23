National

Transnet hints at raising tariffs for high-value freight

State-owned ports and railway operator suggests it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight

23 November 2022 - 19:41 Bekezela Phakathi
UPDATED 23 November 2022 - 23:00

Transnet, which has been struggling to stay afloat, is pushing for a review of its general rail freight tariff structure — which could see key foreign-exchange earners such as agriculture pay more to move their products.

“In rail economics, you charge tariffs on the basis of the weight of the commodity that you move, but as you know higher-value manufactured commodities are not heavy,” Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby told MPs on Wednesday...

