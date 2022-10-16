×

Business

IMF spring meetings: ‘The worst is yet to come’

The world economy is undergoing a tectonic quake with many low-income countries facing debt distress, writes Hilary Joffe from the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 09:42

They were standing in the aisles and hanging over the balconies at a panel debate on the world economy at the International Monetary Fund’s Washington headquarters this week. 

It was a celebrity panel of sorts of the finance world, chaired by CNN anchor Richard Quest, with participants who included IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, UN climate envoy and former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, Cambridge University’s Mohamed El-Erian and the finance ministers of Nigeria and Ireland...

BL Premium

