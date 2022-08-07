Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
Domestic business travel, absent for much of the past 2½ years, is making a comeback in Johannesburg, prompting the reopening of JSE-listed Liberty Two Degrees’ (L2D) Sandton Towers this week. It has been closed for nearly 30 months.
The revival of corporate travel to SA’s economic heartland offers further support to L2D’s iconic retail centres, among them Sandton City, which is experiencing a strong recovery in foot traffic as the economy fully reopens, with all Covid restrictions lifted...
‘Notable recoveries’ in domestic corporate travel, mall foot traffic
