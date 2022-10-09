Satawu says all 21,000 workers will down tools on Monday
This week’s announcement that Google will open a cloud region in SA completes the last piece of the cloud puzzle for the country and the continent.
Until this week, Google was the only one of the “big five” global cloud providers that had not announced a cloud region, the industry term for a local data centre, in SA. The hyperscalers, as operators of giant cloud data centres are known, are in a race to be the preferred providers for cloud and data services across Africa. ..
Google joins race to be Africa’s preferred cloud provider
Move to intensify battle between tech giants for data domination on continent
