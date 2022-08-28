×

Hungary takes aim at educated women in study panned by critics

Report by state body says having too many too female college graduates skews education in their favour and could lead to more women choosing not to marry and have children

28 August 2022 - 07:38 Zoltan Simon

Hungary, whose social policies from its treatment of migrants to LGBTQ rights have sparked international condemnation, now appears to be taking aim at educated women. 

Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favour and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office...

