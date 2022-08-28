In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
People and skills are the sine qua non, says Altron’s Tim Ellis.
The pandemic has changed so much, not least the world of work, and companies need to ensure they are up to date with changes if they want to remain employers of choice.
Hungary, whose social policies from its treatment of migrants to LGBTQ rights have sparked international condemnation, now appears to be taking aim at educated women.
Having too many female college graduates threatens the economy and demographics by skewing education in their favour and making it more difficult for them to have children, according to a report by the State Audit Office...
Hungary takes aim at educated women in study panned by critics
Report by state body says having too many too female college graduates skews education in their favour and could lead to more women choosing not to marry and have children
