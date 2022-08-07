×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: How tech can help beat the bad guys

App helps target organised crime groups trafficking women and children

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 06:29 Arthur Goldstuck

It’s a given that criminals rely heavily on technology to help co-ordinate their activities and distribute the resultant loot. From encrypted messaging to cybercrime to selling nefarious services on the dark web, the computer is the crook’s best friend.

However, the same can be said for its use in combating crime. Again, the benefits are obvious: from co-ordinating crime-fighting to tracking criminal activity to analysing evidence...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.