Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
It’s a given that criminals rely heavily on technology to help co-ordinate their activities and distribute the resultant loot. From encrypted messaging to cybercrime to selling nefarious services on the dark web, the computer is the crook’s best friend.
However, the same can be said for its use in combating crime. Again, the benefits are obvious: from co-ordinating crime-fighting to tracking criminal activity to analysing evidence...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: How tech can help beat the bad guys
App helps target organised crime groups trafficking women and children
It’s a given that criminals rely heavily on technology to help co-ordinate their activities and distribute the resultant loot. From encrypted messaging to cybercrime to selling nefarious services on the dark web, the computer is the crook’s best friend.
However, the same can be said for its use in combating crime. Again, the benefits are obvious: from co-ordinating crime-fighting to tracking criminal activity to analysing evidence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.