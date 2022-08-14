Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
Debits and credits may still be at the heart of accounting, but new technology is transforming the profession, with both smart insights and the human element. And the latter is making the biggest impact.
At the recent Xerocon accounting conference and expo in London, hosted by the world’s fastest growing fintech company, Xero, delegates experienced what can only be described as the future of the accountant. With Xero having grown from 1,8-million to 3.3-million subscribers to its online accounting platform in the last three years and employing more than 4,500 people around the world, it is not only in a good position to see into that future, but also to help create it. Xero CEO Steve Vamos told Business Times that he sees three waves of technology evolution coming...
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New technology is transforming the accounting profession
But the human element is making the biggest impact
