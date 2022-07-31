×

Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In era of load-shedding, automation is key to disaster recovery

31 July 2022 - 07:56 Arthur Goldstuck

Automation has a bad name in SA as it is associated more often with job losses than with increased business efficiency. It is also not seen as compatible with load-shedding and power outages, which are a daily challenge of operating any machines in this country.

The reality, however, is that automation is key to disaster recovery, and load-shedding is nothing less than a disaster for business...

