Sibanye-Stillwater faces union action on two fronts
Solidarity challenges lockout as key unions strike for higher wages
13 March 2022 - 08:22
Sibanye-Stillwater's ageing gold mines face another strike after key unions downed tools this week for higher pay. The company, which withstood a five-month strike in 2019, says the wage demand is not sustainable.
At midnight on Wednesday, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) went on strike at the Beatrix, Kloof and Driefontein mines. ..
