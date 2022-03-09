Smaller unions threaten legal action over lockout at Sibanye-Stillwater
Uasa and Solidarity say they aren’t party to the strike by Amcu and NUM scheduled to start later today and the lockout notice is premature
09 March 2022 - 17:51
Two smaller trade unions at Sibanye-Stillwater said they will take legal action if the company stops gold mining operations and implements a lockout in response to a strike by the two biggest unions.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) issued a 48-hour strike notice to Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday after rejecting the company’s pay offer. Members of the two unions are scheduled to down tools at the evening shift on Wednesday...
