Smaller unions threaten legal action over lockout at Sibanye-Stillwater Uasa and Solidarity say they aren't party to the strike by Amcu and NUM scheduled to start later today and the lockout notice is premature

Two smaller trade unions at Sibanye-Stillwater said they will take legal action if the company stops gold mining operations and implements a lockout in response to a strike by the two biggest unions.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) issued a 48-hour strike notice to Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday after rejecting the company’s pay offer. Members of the two unions are scheduled to down tools at the evening shift on Wednesday...