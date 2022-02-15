Companies ACCOUNTING TROUBLES ‘Something fishy’ at Oceana as CEO quits a week after CFO’s suspension The group appointed Neville Brink as interim CEO

In a surprise turn of events, Oceana Group, which owns household name Lucky Star canned fish, has announced that CEO Imraan Soomra will step down at the end of February after he tendered his voluntary resignation amid a string of accounting troubles plaguing the fishing giant.

Soomra’s resignation comes just five days after auditors flagged concerns about the dating of signatures on an internal document relating to a $4m (R60.5m) insurance claim, and a mere eight days after CFO Hajra Karrim was suspended as CFO...