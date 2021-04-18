Pharmacy giants gear up for jabs rollout
The private sector can vaccinate about 163,000 people a day at various sites
18 April 2021 - 00:06
Clicks and Dis-Chem are gearing up for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout as soon as stock is available — their distribution centres are ready and they plan to augment facilities at stores in order to administer vaccines.
Dis-Chem executive director Saul Saltzman said this week that the retail chain is planning for the next stage of the vaccine rollout...
