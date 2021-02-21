Okonjo-Iweala in vaccine plea
Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 6.4-million doses a day
21 February 2021 - 00:05
World Trade Organisation director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has urged the EU and all other WTO members to end export restrictions on vaccines and other medical goods needed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is the only way we can get a freer flow of goods and get them to countries that don’t have access,” Okonjo-Iweala told Bloomberg this week...
