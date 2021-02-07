African woman poised to lead WTO
The embattled Geneva-based body has gone without a director-general since Brazil's Roberto Azevedo quit a year early in August
07 February 2021 - 00:09
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a step closer to becoming the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), after a South Korean rival withdrew.
Okonjo-Iweala faced opposition from the US administration of former president Donald Trump after a WTO selection panel recommended her as chief in October. The decision required consensus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now