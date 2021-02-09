Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Don’t expect Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO to root for Africa BL PREMIUM

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) finally seems set to get a new director-general, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. There is even a degree of optimism that the Doha round of negotiations may resume.

However, it would be disingenuous not to mention that the multilateral system, of which the WTO is a cornerstone, needs radical reform. We can get the idea of radical reform out of the way because it is unlikely to happen anytime soon. At least not while the US and Europe have effective control over the WTO. Not while they continue to believe the global trade regime benefits them. Not while free trade remains dogma, and especially not while they continue to self-select, or endorse, preferred candidates for positions of power...