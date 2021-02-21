Business Consulting freeze to ‘restore pride’ in KPMG auditing Decision gets stamp of approval of Corruption Watch’s David Lewis, wo urges other audit firms to follow KPMG’s lead BL PREMIUM

KPMG SA’s decision to stop providing non-audit services to its JSE-listed audit clients will help give its people pride in just doing audits, in the public interest, said its chair, professor Wiseman Nkuhlu.

He conceded that the separation of audit and advisory services might not directly have prevented the “big four” audit firm taking on the state capture-era work that severely damaged its reputation and trust in its brand, plunging the firm into crisis in 2017/2018 when it lost several of its most important audit clients...