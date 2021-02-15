KPMG SA to cease consulting services to listed audit clients
The firm says the move is another step in restoring trust in KPMG and the audit profession
15 February 2021 - 11:21
KPMG SA will become the first partner in KPMG’s global network to voluntarily cease offering consulting services to JSE-listed audit clients from the beginning of April.
The decision, announced by the company on Monday, will put even more scrutiny on the separation of services in the aftermath of a number of accounting scandals that have led to perceptions of a lack of competence and independence in the audit industry. ..
