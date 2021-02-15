Companies / Financial Services KPMG SA to cease consulting services to listed audit clients The firm says the move is another step in restoring trust in KPMG and the audit profession BL PREMIUM

KPMG SA will become the first partner in KPMG’s global network to voluntarily cease offering consulting services to JSE-listed audit clients from the beginning of April.

The decision, announced by the company on Monday, will put even more scrutiny on the separation of services in the aftermath of a number of accounting scandals that have led to perceptions of a lack of competence and independence in the audit industry. ..