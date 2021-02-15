Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: How doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive For Entsika founder Zakhele Mkhize, building a business that lasts is more important than personal glory BL PREMIUM

Sometimes a story emerges that ticks all the right boxes in entrepreneurship. This story combines impressive personal achievement with empowering teamwork and inspiring social engagement, suggesting that doing good can indeed go with doing well in entrepreneurial business.

Zakhele Mkhize is founder and executive director of Entsika, a wholly owned black business that has operated for more than a decade and grown from 20 people to more than 200. He is reluctant to be singled out and there is no mention of Mkhize on the website, nor of anyone else in a leadership position. “What is important for the leadership team is to build a business that lasts beyond us,” explains Mkhize. “This is not about individuals.”..