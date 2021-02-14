Battle to make Bell Equipment give key info
Investors fear firm may bulldoze through delisting on the cheap
14 February 2021 - 00:20
A courtroom battle may be looming between minority shareholders and Bell Equipment over the omission of information from the minutes of the company's last annual meeting.
The omission, according to some minority shareholders, could play a vital role in preventing the company being delisted "on the cheap"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now