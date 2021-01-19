Mazor to delist from JSE in February
19 January 2021 - 10:53
Buildings materials group Mazor is set to delist from the JSE on February 2, the same day that capital equipment provider and engineering firm Group will exit the bourse, amid prohibitive listing costs and a difficult trading environment for construction-sector stocks.
Mazor announced in November that major shareholder Ronnie Mazor had made an offer of 25c a share to minority shareholders holding about a quarter of the group’s stock, having determined the group had not received “material benefits” from being in a listed environment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now