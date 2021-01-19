Companies / Industrials Mazor to delist from JSE in February BL PREMIUM

Buildings materials group Mazor is set to delist from the JSE on February 2, the same day that capital equipment provider and engineering firm Group will exit the bourse, amid prohibitive listing costs and a difficult trading environment for construction-sector stocks.

Mazor announced in November that major shareholder Ronnie Mazor had made an offer of 25c a share to minority shareholders holding about a quarter of the group’s stock, having determined the group had not received “material benefits” from being in a listed environment...