Bell family considers delisting Bell Equipment
Private family group IA Bell, which owns 38.7% of Bell Equipment, wants to increase its stake to 70.1%
14 January 2021 - 18:12
Gary Bell, the chair of industrial earth moving group Bell Equipment, says his other company, IA Bell, which controls his family's investments, is considering buying out minority shareholders and delisting the company from the JSE.
This comes as the investment company is in the process of buying out US multinational John Deere from Bell. Bell Equipment said in September that, based on changes in the “operating environment of both companies”, it and John Deere, had agreed to end their relationship over the next two-and-a-half years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now