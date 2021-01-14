Companies / Industrials Bell family considers delisting Bell Equipment Private family group IA Bell, which owns 38.7% of Bell Equipment, wants to increase its stake to 70.1% BL PREMIUM

Gary Bell, the chair of industrial earth moving group Bell Equipment, says his other company, IA Bell, which controls his family's investments, is considering buying out minority shareholders and delisting the company from the JSE.

This comes as the investment company is in the process of buying out US multinational John Deere from Bell. Bell Equipment said in September that, based on changes in the “operating environment of both companies”, it and John Deere, had agreed to end their relationship over the next two-and-a-half years...