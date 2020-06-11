No recovery from Covid-19 if corruption is not addressed

With numerous sectors experiencing financial distress and companies and individuals facing the increased likelihood of insolvency as a result of the economic disruption caused by Covid-19, forensic practitioners will play a key role in supporting SA’s economic recovery.

Before the lockdown, the country faced huge demand for the services of skilled and competent forensic practitioners — those with the technology, legal and accounting skills, and capabilities to conduct large and complex forensic investigations — to build cases against those who have misappropriated fund in both the private and public sector. As the headlines in the daily news attest, economic crimes hit record highs in 2019, with fraud, misappropriation of assets and cyber-crime costing the state and SA economy billions of rand in lost revenues.

Despite the country’s score in the 2019 corruption perceptions index, released by global civil society organisation Transparency International, improving marginally from 43 to 44 out of a potential 100, the country still ranks among countries that are perceived to have a serious corruption problem.

Now, with Covid-19 looming over the global economy, if SA is to attract the necessary capital to put the country’s economy back on a growth path it will need to reassure investors that the government is serious about combating corruption and that the private sector adheres to the highest standards of governance. Much of that depends on visible improvements, such as successfully prosecuting criminal cases of fraud and corruption to win the trust of the public and investors alike.

In the weeks and months to come, liquidations are expected to steadily increase with many small, medium and large companies, as well as individuals, failing to survive the fallout from Covid-19. If a record number of companies file for insolvency, as expected, the knock-on effect will ripple through SA’s economy, especially in sectors such as aviation, tourism, retail and manufacturing.

But while the downfall of these companies may have been hastened by the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, there may also be several other underlying factors such as pre-existing fraud or mismanagement that could have triggered the financial difficulties. Since liquidators have a duty to realise all the assets of a company, it is essential that they determine whether there are outstanding claims to be made and to determine whether financial irregularities had any role to play.

In these instances, forensic practitioners will work side-by-side with liquidators to identify the causes of insolvency and whether individual role-players are responsible, to recognise all assets capable of being realised, bringing specialist legal, accounting and technological skills to the table, to facilitate the optimum outcome for all stakeholders concerned.