PODCAST | The rise of e-commerce during the lockdown

Nadasen says much more research needs to be done into the actual size of the e-commerce space in SA, explaining that online retail does not account for a host of activities and businesses such as booking air travel and hotels, which are components of doing business digitally. Taking those factors into account, she says e-commerce is of great importance to the local economy.

Lockdowns around the world to stop the spread of Covid-19 have increased the adoption of e-commerce as people are forced the stay home, unable to go to stores and malls as normal.

Nadasen says this time presents an opportunity to start using e-commerce to grow their businesses. She says partnerships are a good way to ensure more people get involved and ultimately benefit from the digital revolution.

She points to the example of businesses that have recently added an online delivery component to their operations. Many of these entities, both large and small, do not have their own drivers, which has led to a spike in outsourced courier services.

The discussion also touches on insights around business activity from a PayU, advice for businesses looking to make the most out of e-commerce and an outlook for the economy.

