PODCAST | The rise of e-commerce during the lockdown

Karen Nadasen, country manager of PayU and chair of E-commerce Forum SA, talks about all things online

10 June 2020 - 13:45 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at the growth of e-commerce in SA, driven in part by Covid-19.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Karen Nadasen, country manager of PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology to online merchants.

Nadasen was recently appointed as chair for the E-commerce Forum SA (EFSA). This comes in a year that promises to be the biggest yet for e-commerce in SA.

The discussion starts with Nadasen explaining the work of the EFSA and what she hopes to achieve in her new role. She also gives her outlook for e-commerce given the coronavirus crisis that seems to have driven interest in the sector. 

Despite the increase in use and adoption over the years, online retail only accounted for 1.4% of total retail spending in 2019, a R14bn industry.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Nadasen says much more research needs to be done into the actual size of the e-commerce space in SA, explaining that online retail does not account for a host of activities and businesses such as booking air travel and hotels, which are components of doing business digitally. Taking those factors into account, she says e-commerce is of great importance to the local economy.

Lockdowns around the world to stop the spread of Covid-19 have increased the adoption of e-commerce as people are forced the stay home, unable to go to stores and malls as normal.

Nadasen says this time presents an opportunity to start using e-commerce to grow their businesses. She says partnerships are a good way to ensure more people get involved and ultimately benefit from the digital revolution.

She points to the example of businesses that have recently added an online delivery component to their operations. Many of these entities, both large and small, do not have their own drivers, which has led to a spike in outsourced courier services. 

The discussion also touches on insights around business activity from a PayU, advice for businesses looking to make the most out of e-commerce and an outlook for the economy. 

For more episodes, click here.

