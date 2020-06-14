Business Plea to cap property rates as cities ‘abuse’ tax Commercial property is one of the sectors that has been hardest hit by the national lockdown BL PREMIUM

The commercial property sector’s biggest industry body, the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), has called on the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) to cap the property rates charged by municipalities, saying proposed increases are “extortionate”.

Commercial property — retail, office and industrial real estate — is one of the sectors that has been hardest hit by the national lockdown.