'Please tell people we are not sick'
23 February 2020 - 05:00
Johannesburg's usually bustling suburb of Cyrildene is eerily quiet. The few pedestrians who are on the streets of Chinatown, along with the majority of shop owners and restaurateurs, are wearing pale blue face masks.
They stare as we walk past. When approached, the majority decline to comment.
