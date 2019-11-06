BULL’S EYE
JEREMY THOMAS: Bosses, a breed apart, in need of haircuts
Those that have built up companies with large share prices will be honoured at the Sunday Times Top 100 awards
06 November 2019 - 17:10
I have always been fascinated by bosses, my admiration mixed with a sort of feral unease stirred by the reckoning that their breed is not mine, nor ever was.
Part of the distance felt by the likes of me and my fellow army ants is that bosses seem born to the role. From the playground onward they’re genetically marked for the corner office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.