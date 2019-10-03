JAMIE CARR: Capitec Bank – running rings around them
Capitec is gaining traction in areas that were formerly the realm of the private banks
03 October 2019 - 05:00
It’s hard to escape the feeling that while the rest of the banking sector is playing by one set of rules, Capitec has done the old William Webb Ellis trick — picking up the ball and running with it entirely unencumbered by gigantic Kiwis trying to nail it into the ground.
The rest of the market may be moaning about economic conditions and ever-shrinking disposable income, but Capitec just gets on with churning out the numbers in what seems like serene progress no matter what the rest of the local economy is doing.
