Broadcast daily on Business Day TV
Business Q & A: Discovery Bank
Alishia Seckam talks to Discovery Bank's CEO Hylton Kallner about growing the bank in tough economic times
Guiding clients towards better financial management
CEO of Discovery Bank talks to Alishia Seckam about the importance of guiding clients towards better financial management which in turn results in the success of the bank.
More Episodes
In the first of the series, having succesfully launched Discovery Bank Alishia Seckam speaks to CEO Hylton Kallner about growing the bank in tough economic times
Discovery Bank believes that banking practices can be learnt by changing 5 controllable behaviours. To offer more on this sentiment Alishia Seckam is joined by CEO of Discovery Bank Hylton Kallner.
Alishia Seckam and Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner continue their discussion of the 5 controllable behaviours that help yield better financial management practices from clients.
Behavioural Science is at the heart of Discovery Bank's offering and CEO Hylton Kallner talks to Alishia Seckam about how the bank backs this up with advanced digital technology.
What key lessons have come from tapping into the mind of a client with regards to financial behaviour? Alishia Seckam finds out more from Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.
Covid-19 has disrupted numerous industries and the banking sector has also felt the pinch. To unpack more on the bank's journey through the pandemic Alishia Seckam is joined by CEO of Discovery Bank.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.