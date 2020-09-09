Political Currency with Tim Modise
BROADCAST TIMES:
Wednesday 9PM | Thursday 4PM | Friday 12PM | Saturday & Sunday 8.30PM
A new high-powered television programme that focuses on the interplay of influence between government and business. The people, issues and trends shaping South Africa’s economy. Each week top decision-makers and influential power brokers are interviewed by Tim Modise on their plans and ideas to address the country’s economic situation. An influential platform where the Who’s Who of business and politics rise to the challenge of sorting out South Africa’s economic malaise. Political Currency with Tim Modise seeks insight on the policies and ideas that could kick-start economic recovery, create jobs and set South Africa on the road to prosperity.
This week:
Political Currency with Tim Modise deals with the interplay of influence between leaders in the world of politics, the economy and business. In this launch edition of the show, Tim Modise speaks to SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter about how South Africa’s tax revenues can recover from a predicted a R300-billion tax hole due to Covid-19 lockdown declines, as well as dealing with corruption. He speaks to the Editors of Financial Mail, Business Day and Sowetan on the shocking GDP numbers, saving SOEs and the EFF attacks on Clicks stores. And he talks to the CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA, Wendy Alberts, on whether the restaurant industry can survive any more Covid-19 lockdowns or regulations.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.