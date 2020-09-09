Political Currency with Tim Modise deals with the interplay of influence between leaders in the world of politics, the economy and business. In this launch edition of the show, Tim Modise speaks to SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter about how South Africa’s tax revenues can recover from a predicted a R300-billion tax hole due to Covid-19 lockdown declines, as well as dealing with corruption. He speaks to the Editors of Financial Mail, Business Day and Sowetan on the shocking GDP numbers, saving SOEs and the EFF attacks on Clicks stores. And he talks to the CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA, Wendy Alberts, on whether the restaurant industry can survive any more Covid-19 lockdowns or regulations.