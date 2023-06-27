The Directors Event 2023: how sustainable are SA businesses?

Lehohla discussed a number of issues including the skills gap; the high rate of unemployment; the role of small- and medium-sized businesses to address the unemployment crisis, why young people hold the key to unlocking SA’s potential; and the importance of adopting sustainable and responsible business models. He said closing the skills gap and addressing the high rate of unemployment will not be possible in the current environment.

Calling SA a failing state, he drew attention to the plight of the poor. “In the belly of the looting state machinery reside the poor, who eke out an honest living, expecting that they are protected. But sadly, their supposed protector is accused number one.”

Government policies in their present guise are not sustainable, he said. The only way to grow SA’s GDP is to implement reforms. He urged SA to deploy econometric modelling and to implement the proposals made by businesses to reignite growth, future-proof the economy and get SA out of its rut. A failure to implement these reforms will doom SA to continue fighting fires, he said.

Social impact

The first panel discussion focused on social impact — a frequently forgotten aspect of ESG — and what it means for business. The big takeouts were that there are pockets of excellence in all levels of society, and we need to be highlighting these areas. The government needs to make better use of its leverage points, including the skills development levy, and we need to make it easier for the youth to access skills development initiatives.

Most businesses do care about making a positive social impact, want to make a meaningful difference, and recognise that doing good is good for business. NGOs, for example, are doing a huge amount of good work for disadvantaged communities.

However, for impact to occur at scale, we need to prioritise public-private partnerships. Many of these existing partnerships are proving to be highly successful.

SA's energy and infrastructure crisis

The second panel discussion analysed the dynamics that shape SA’s energy and infrastructure crisis and discussed possible solutions.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering rated the condition of SA’s public infrastructure a D, which means it is at risk of failure in its most recent infrastructure report.

The unwieldy nature of the energy sector is best illustrated by the fact that Eskom reports to seven different ministries, begging the question of how much time its executives have to focus on fixing the power utility.

To date, there is no clear mandate or plan to resolve the energy crisis. While the new minister of electricity has suggested a number of quick-fix solutions, the panel said the issues are more nuanced and complex than they appear, particularly given that crime and corruption continue to cripple the state-owned power utility. Whether Eskom can be salvaged and if there is the political will to fix it remains to be seen.

