Second citizenship in Dominica is an attractive option for SA investors

Along with low levels of crime, the country offers a good standard of living, good education offerings and a high standard of health care.

On the business front, Dominica provides a welcoming environment, exciting investment opportunities, access to other markets and an easily navigated tax system. The country’s currency, the East Caribbean dollar (EC$), is pegged to the US dollar.

The International Monetary Fund expects Dominica to increase its GDP by an average of 5% a year between 2022 and 2026.

The country is run by a stable and trusted government with a sustainable debt ratio and strong fiscal policies. In addition, the government supports private sector investments and ensures that these investments are protected by law.

Two routes to citizenship by investment

Established in 1993, Dominica’s citizenship by investment programme is one of the oldest in existence and the country is transparent about where the money received from it is used.

Accounting firm PwC scrutinised the programme’s records and reported its findings in 2019. The report stated that EC$582.6m (about R3.2bn) was spent across a range of sectors to support hurricane recovery efforts and Dominica's broader economic growth. This funding resulted in the rehabilitation of 15 sections of damaged roads and 19 bridges, the construction of three hospitals and six health centres, and the repair of 15 damaged schools.

During the webinar, ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, the head of Dominica’s citizenship by investment unit, said this programme allows foreigners to invest in the country and gain citizenship via two routes.

The first is a one-off contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund, which offers the most direct and affordable route to citizenship. This option requires an investment of $100,000 (R1.6m).

The second path is through an approved real estate purchase that comes with an attractive return of investment.

Applicants are required to pass a robust six-tiered vetting and due diligence process. If certain requirements are fulfilled, citizenship may be extended to the investor’s spouse, dependent children, siblings, parents and grandparents.