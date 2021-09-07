Investing

Offshore investing: global themes to build your wealth

Join the next BDFM Investment Dialogues LIVE in partnership with Brenthurst Wealth Management on September 9 at 9am

07 September 2021 - 16:00
Picture: 123RF/IVAN TRIFONENKO
The world’s financial markets are finally recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the paralysis of global lockdowns. With vaccination programmes getting off the ground in most developed countries, economic revival is bound to follow.

Already, we are seeing fresh signs of life in established markets that had temporarily slowed down, with several industries taking the lead to emerge as front-runners for astute investors.

While the SA economy and the JSE struggle to regain their impetus, foreign markets offer an enticing alternative for local investors. The question is:  after the recent volatility and uncertainty, how does one take advantage of offshore options to ensure superior investment returns in the months ahead?

Join Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam as she hosts a BDFM Investment Dialogue LIVE in partnership with Brenthurst Wealth Management and a panel of esteemed industry insiders as they review key offshore trends, and how to spot hot investment opportunities.

You’ll hear from:

  • Greville Ward — partner, head of HNW & International at Fund Smith;
  • Anthony Ginsburg, CPA — MD at GinsGlobal Index Funds; and
  • Magnus Heystek — co-founder, director, and investment strategist at Brenthurst Wealth Management.

Event details: 

Date:  September 9 2021

Time: 9am

Click here to register for this FREE event >

 

