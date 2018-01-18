WATCH: The benefit of Black Friday

Economy

18 January 2018 - 08:35 Business Day TV
SA’s retailers enjoyed the largest monthly increase in retail sales since the middle of 2012.

On Wednesday, Statistics SA reported a 4% month-on-month climb in sales for November after falling 0.1% in October, while sales increased by a higher than expected 8.2% year on year in November, thanks to Black Friday.

Daniel Isaacs, analyst at 36one, gave Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam more analysis of the data and discussed the sustainability of this trend.

