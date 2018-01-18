WATCH: The benefit of Black Friday

SA’s retailers enjoyed the largest monthly increase in retail sales since the middle of 2012.

On Wednesday, Statistics SA reported a 4% month-on-month climb in sales for November after falling 0.1% in October, while sales increased by a higher than expected 8.2% year on year in November, thanks to Black Friday.

