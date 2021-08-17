Companies

WEBINAR | Women as vital links in the supply chain

Register for the upcoming Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues on August 19 at 10am

17 August 2021 - 09:00
Picture: PEXELS/RF._.STUDIO

Never has it been more opportune for women to step up and fulfil their destiny as businesspeople, owners and leaders. More women are needed to use their talent, skills, intuition and compassion to drive economic recovery and lead us into a more viable and holistic way of working, in business and in the supply chain.

At home, when things get tough, it’s often women who find a way to put bread on the table. Redirected, that innate drive to survive and thrive could empower women to step up as the key human resource business now needs. What is holding women back from “becoming”, as Michelle Obama describes it?

Women believe in themselves and have the self-determination to shatter the glass ceiling, collaborate across the spectrum, work with mentors and coaches and transition into becoming the African leaders and businesspeople of the future.

Join us for this digital dialogue as our panel members explore new and emerging trends in supply chain and how women are making things happen for themselves and others in their environment, and in the circular economy.

Panel members:

  • Joanne Joseph — moderator;
  • Michal Pillay — head: supplier diversity, Absa Group;
  • Violet Lupuwana — MD, Chumile Holding;
  • Kgatile Nkala — government & academia, TETA; 
  • Chantal de Kock — GM, Fetola; and
  • Sekai Chiwandamira — regional chapter manager SA, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs. 

Event details:

Date: August 19 2021
Time: 10am-11am
Location: Online 

 

To register, click here>

