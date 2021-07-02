Happy employees build successful small businesses

Employee satisfaction is a business necessity when you need to fulfil your promise of good customer service. A business’ reputation and success grows when employees deliver quality service that attracts and retains customers. When small businesses such as The Tyre Hospital focus on employee satisfaction they master one of the keys to business success.

If you need a tyre repaired, The Tyre Hospital is the place to go if you’re in the Kirkwood area, a farming community 81km north of Gqeberha. Owner Susan du Toit will help get you and your car, bike, passenger vehicle and tractor back on the road or the farm. That is — Du Toit and her five employees who make this small business successful.

Du Toit and her husband started The Tyre Hospital in 2015 after being retrenched on the same day via e-mail.

“We started small and have grown the business over the past six years,” Du Toit says. This includes moving to new premises, complementing The Tyre Hospital with a motor spares business and a Cassies Take Away.

Du Toit relies on her team to deliver good service to customers and knows employee satisfaction is important to achieving this.

The link between happy employees and a successful business is well established. A happier workforce is clearly associated with a company’s ability to deliver better customer satisfaction — particularly in industries with the closest contact between workers and customers, according to a 2019 Harvard Business Review article that looked at several studies on the subject.