FNB keeps fee changes for businesses below inflation

After the surge in side-hustles started by entrepreneurs during the Covid-19 pandemic, FNB has simplified and made its low-cost First Business Zero account more accessible to start-ups and digitally savvy sole proprietors. Furthermore, the bank is scrapping rental or monthly speedpoint device fees for clients who qualify for its new Speedee Zero pricing option.

According to Khathu Ramoliko, head of pricing at FNB Commercial, the bank is making the process of accepting payments seamless and more electronic for SMEs through a number of solutions including Selpal, QR code and low rental and commission fees on speed-point devices.

“We have also enhanced our Single Free Pricing Option bundles to offer more value to clients by including up to two free Gold credit cards with the current account, increasing the number of free account payments, as well as reducing the out-of-bundle fee. Other benefits such as unlimited free card purchases, unlimited free cash@till withdrawals and a basket of free ATM deposits and withdrawals remain included in the bundles. In addition, cheaper bundles for the Gold Business Account at R99 and Platinum Business Account at R199 are being introduced,” says Ramoliko.

Given the growing use of digital banking channels and efficiencies the bank derives from its platform journey, it has, for the second consecutive year, reduced its fee for electronic payments (EFTs) to R7.50 while offering pricing discounts, as clients process more volumes.

“2022 has so far been characterised by rising costs affecting all industries. We therefore believe it’s prudent to help businesses contain costs by keeping our fee changes to below inflation, while adding more value and benefits to our value propositions,” he says.