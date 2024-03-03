Opinion JENNY LUESBY: Anti-pesticide pseudoscience is doing Africa incalculable harm Europe is creating an agricultural sinkhole for Africa, to uphold the politics of pseudoscience. B L Premium

As farmers protest across Europe, blockading cities, smashing through police barricades and dumping manure, European politicians are falling over themselves to promise increased trade barriers against African food and agriculture imports.

But how is it that locking out South African wine and oranges, Kenyan horticulture and Tanzanian nuts has become such a burning issue for Africa’s biggest agricultural trading partner?..