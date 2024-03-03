JENNY LUESBY: Anti-pesticide pseudoscience is doing Africa incalculable harm
Europe is creating an agricultural sinkhole for Africa, to uphold the politics of pseudoscience.
03 March 2024 - 05:37
As farmers protest across Europe, blockading cities, smashing through police barricades and dumping manure, European politicians are falling over themselves to promise increased trade barriers against African food and agriculture imports.
But how is it that locking out South African wine and oranges, Kenyan horticulture and Tanzanian nuts has become such a burning issue for Africa’s biggest agricultural trading partner?..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.