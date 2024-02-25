Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Sasol gas ‘bomb’ set to hit economy
Crisis looming for years has now arrived, says Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa
25 February 2024 - 05:43
The government's failure to respond to South Africa's looming gas crisis could land the country with another Eskom, says Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.
Sasol, the monopoly supplier of South Africa's natural gas, “dropped a bomb in the middle of the industry” with its announcement last year that it was terminating supplies from its gas fields in Mozambique in June 2026 because of dwindling reserves, he says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.