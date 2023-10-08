ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: SA stands apart in tech adoption
South Africa has a premium segment, unlike the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa
08 October 2023 - 07:00
For many, it is a given that South Africa is falling behind the rest of Africa in its tech readiness.
Some trends seem to confirm this, especially in the startup arena. Global research centre StartupBlink this week ranked Lagos and Cairo as the top two startup ecosystems in Africa, with Cape Town in third place, and Johannesburg fifth after Nairobi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.