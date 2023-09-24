NOMVUYISO BATYI: Give network operators — the unsung heroes of load-shedding — a break
They have dug deep to maintain connectivity and deserve a rebate on diesel
24 September 2023 - 07:51
While Eskom plunges SA into darkness, network operators have emerged as the unsung heroes, upholding economic activity by maintaining network connectivity.
Network operators — including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and the others that comprise the Association of Comms and Technology (ACT) — have had to dig deep to maintain connectivity and the digital economy even as factories fall silent...
