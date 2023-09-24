'Bittersweet' moment as RBPlat delists
End of an era for historic and unique empowerment success story
24 September 2023 - 09:04
This week marked the end of an era for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) as it delisted from the JSE after a 13-year run on the bourse, in what was described as a bittersweet moment for the Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN).
The delisting came after Implats finally bought the business for R150 a share after a drawn-out battle with rival Northam. RBPlat has been renamed Impala Bafokeng. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.