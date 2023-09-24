South Africa 'will be Africa's copper king'
We thought we had a jet ski, now we have an aircraft carrier, says Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson
24 September 2023 - 09:19
The Northern Cape, especially around Springbok, is expected to develop into one of Africa's biggest copper producing regions in the next five years amid rising demand for critical metals used for clean energy, according to Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson.
South Africa would surpass the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the continent's biggest producer of copper within 10 years, Nelson said, citing advantages including better infrastructure...
